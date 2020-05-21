Thursday, May 21, 2020

Media Ignores Israel Connection To Eric Schmidt's Push For NY "Smart Cities"

accountability military technology internet corruption conflict of interest Israel

WITH NY GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO RECENTLY ANNOUNCING THAT FORMER HEAD OF GOOGLE, ERIC SCHMIDT, WOULD LEAD AN EFFORT TO “REIMAGINE” POST-PANDEMIC LIFE IN THE STATE, MEDIA REPORTS HAVE FAILED TO NOTE THAT THE GROUNDWORK FOR THAT “REIMAGINING” WAS LAID LAST YEAR AND INTIMATELY INVOLVES THE STATE OF ISRAEL.

In recent weeks, considerable media attention has been given to the decision by NY Governor Andrew Cuomo to tap former Google executive Eric Schmidt to lead a 15-member panel tasked with “reimagining” New York’s post-pandemic tech infrastructure as well as its education, economic and healthcare system. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was also recruited for this initiative by Gov. Cuomo, leading some American media outlets to criticize the venture as turning New York “into a Silicon Valley science experiment.”

However, it is much more than merely a Silicon Valley experiment. As The Last American Vagabond reported last month, Schmidt currently chairs the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI), which discussed plans last May regarding how to re-make American society to foster the mass adoption of AI-driven technologies, including so-called “smart cities” and related systems of mass surveillance. That commission includes key people, not just from Silicon Valley, but also the U.S. military and intelligence communities – a testament to how the divisions between Big Tech, the Pentagon and U.S. intelligence have become increasingly blurred in recent years.

Unsurprisingly, one of the main initiatives that the Schmidt-chaired New York panel is set to promote is the fast-tracking of “smart city” implementation as outlined by the Schmidt-chaired NSCAI. The use of the term “reimagining” in the announcement that Schmidt would chair this panel also underscores this point, given that Google’s “smart city” subsidiary, Sidewalk Labs, describes itself as “reimagining cities from the Internet up.” Smart cities are more accurately defined as cities that are micromanaged by technocrats via an all encompassing system of mass surveillance and a vast array of “internet of things” devices that provide a constant and massive stream of data that is analyzed by artificial intelligence (AI).  (more...)



Volkswagen apologises for 'racist' advert showing a giant white hand flicking a black person away from a VW Golf

Volkswagen Germany accountability business hate racism xenophobia white supremacy eugenics Nazi

The car giant Volkswagen has apologised for a 'tasteless' advert that appeared on social media following an online backlash that slammed its 'racist' undertones.

The ten-second advert posted on Instagram and Twitter shows a giant white hand pushing a black man away from a new, yellow Volkswagen Golf parked on the street.

The hand then flicks him to an open doorway and pushes him inside a French cafe.

Social media users noted that as slogan 'Der Neue Golf' - 'The New Golf' - fades into view, the jumbled letters appear to spell out the N-word in German.

Other eagle-eyed users spotted that the cafe's name is Petit Colon, which in French literally translates as the 'Little Colonist.'  (more...)



Wednesday, May 20, 2020

The Counterculture and the New Age Movement


Lawyer, author and researcher Constance Cumbey joins us to delve deeper into the counterculture and New Age movements.

Constance began her research on these topics in 1981 and has spent nearly 40 years devoted to her investigation, exposing a leftist plot to overthrow Christian civilization, creating a post-Christian and socialist world.

Marilyn Ferguson’s book “Aquarian Conspiracy” described a powerful network of anti-Christian organizations and personalities promoting radical cultural and social programs in the United States and around the world to bring about this change through the “expansion of consciousness".

Constance has written two books on the New Age Movement, including The Hidden Dangers of the Rainbow, and Planned Deception: The Staging of a New Age "Messiah".

New Age youth drugs counterculture MKULTRA CIA Harvard gnosticism books world religion anti-christ syncretism

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Rat Lines - The Hunt for Nazi War Criminals


How did so many important Nazi war crimes suspects escape to the Middle East and South America after the war? This new series will explain how and the efforts to bring people like Dr. Mengele and Adolf Eichmann to justice.

ratlines crime Nazi fascism Catholic technology collusion genocide history

Genocide and Rescue in Wolyn: Recollections of the Ukrainian Nationalist Ethnic Cleansing Campaign Against the Poles

Ukraine accountability books history crime eugenics genocide war fascism Nazi

After the 1939 Soviet and 1941 Nazi invasions, the people of Southeast Poland underwent a third and even more terrible ordeal when they were subjected to mass genocide by the Ukrainian Nationalists. Tens of thousands of Poles were tortured and murdered, not by foreign invaders, but by their fellow citizens--sometimes neighbors, relatives, and former friends. The children who survived them vividly remember these atrocities and now, many decades later, tell their tragic tales. These accounts, never before published in English, describe the brutal murders these children witnessed, their own miraculous survival, and the heroic rescues that saved them.

Related:

Monday, May 18, 2020

The Internationalists: The Ukrainian Diaspora and The Bandera Lobby



An amateur found footage documentary mini-series, called "The Inter-Nationalists,"  about the OUN-B and Anti-Bolshevik Bloc of Nations.

Related:

OUN-B ABN Ukraine Bandera Mujahedeen cold war Canada fascism Nazi politics

Beyond Bill Gates: Bio-Terror Careerist Robert Kadlec & The Darkest Winter


Robbie Martin speaks to investigative journalist and writer Whitney Webb about her incredible in-depth new series about a group of sketchy individuals who weave a thread of anthrax, bio-terror fear mongering and 'pandemic preparedness' through the Bush Sr, Clinton, George W Bush administration and now the Trump administration. They discuss how these individuals like Robert Kadlec not only profit off of the threat of bio-terror but that they also have bizarre and inexplicable connections to the attacks themselves and following coverup of the attacks.

Related:

accountability business corruption drugs healthcare medicine military fascism politics science technology coronavirus pandemic COVID-19

